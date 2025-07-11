Paramaniac

Paramaniac

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Green ✅'s avatar
Renee Green ✅
2h

As I recall, we were told to be frightened 24/7 at the time. If they had admitted that anxiety is a risk factor, then this may have interfered with the media campaign that went on for two years straight. Some people are still living that lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paramaniac
lmennie's avatar
lmennie
6h

This is all very interesting. During the first few months of the pandemic, I was thinking that it was all overhyped and that covid was probably just the flu. Then Boris Johnston went into hospital and nearly died. I began to doubt my intuition and wondered if there really was some new and deadly virus. For quite some time I thought that there was a virus that seriously affected some people who were susceptible, such as the old and obese. Boris Johnston didn't fit into any of these categories so I was confused. You explanation of what likely happened makes sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paramaniac
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paramaniac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture