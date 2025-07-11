To summarise, I believed in early 2020 that many of the patients I had seen on TV, the media and the internet were simply people who were having, or had had, panic attacks (hyperventilation) and that these patients had been tragically mistaken by the hysterical Doctors as patients experiencing severe Covid 19 symptoms.

These patients had been named by the Doctors as the ‘Happy Hypoxics’. (See Dr Cameron Kyle Sidell video in part 2)

The main symptoms of this deadly manifestation of Covid 19 was dangerously low Oxygen saturations (as measured by a finger probe) to the point of severe hypoxia (lack of oxygen).

They were ‘Happy’ because hypoxia that severe could, potentially, result in death but these patients were still able to walk and talk quite normally.

The other ‘unique’ signature of the ‘Happy Hypoxics’ was the lack of a fever.

Up to that point I had never really delved into the mechanics of an Anxiety attack with hyperventilation and had always assumed that Oxygen saturations had stayed elevated.

But if the Covid ‘Happy Hypoxics’ were really Anxiety attacks with severe hyperventilation then could severe hyperventilation lead (at some point) to a drop in Oxygen saturations?

As I researched this problem I started to realise that yes, there was plausible evidence that POST hyperventilation the Oxygen saturations could drop to alarmingly low levels.

If I was correct then the head scratching question of Anxiety being the number 2 risk factor for death, in hospital of Covid 19, could have a rational (and very disturbing) explanation.

There appeared to be a few examples of studies that had looked into Hyperventilation Syndrome HVS prior to 2020.

This study was done in 2013, and although it only studied 2 young patients, it demonstrates that Oxygen saturations (SpO2) can indeed go down to levels that could indicate severe Hypoxia (60 and 70%) after an episode of hyperventilation.

I decided to put it to the test. Sitting in the back of my Ambulance with the Oxygen saturations probe on my finger I would hyperventilate for a minute (and nearly pass out!) then watch the readings.

My oxygen saturations would normally be about 98%. After hyperventilating I would see the reading slowly fall afterwards to about 90% over the next 5 or 10 minutes.

So let’s suppose someone was in hospital and they already had low oxygen saturations, from a cold, a chest infection or a lung disease like COPD. Was it possible that these already relatively low levels, say 90%, could get down to 75-80%, or even lower, after a severe bout of hyperventilation from a panic attack?

If so, then these types of readings could be interpreted as showing the ‘classic’ sign of Covid 19 Happy Hypoxia.

As I said it was all complete madness, Oxygen saturations at lower levels (85-95%) were common for many ailments we saw prior to 2020. It was routine and we’d simply put an oxygen mask on them while we drove into hospital and think little more of it.

There was one more clue that convinced me I was on the right track.

After the CDC study was published the CDC obviously took note because they published guidance to Doctors to help them identify the risk factors for severe Covid infection.

They’d obviously taken note of the findings but what was strange though was that they happily accepted Obesity (number 1) and Diabetes (number 3) as risk factors for Covid 19, but omitted to mention Anxiety?

It seemed strange. Surely it is not the CDC’s place to interpret the results of a scientific study and cherry pick what they felt was correct or incorrect?

If Obesity, Anxiety and Diabetes were the top 3 risk factors then the CDC should surely its duty is to just simply pass that information on, not interpret the findings beforehand?

Especially in the midst of a pandemic where peoples lives could, potentially, be saved by this information?

If a Doctor on the frontline was aware that someone had Anxiety, and knew it to be a major risk factor, wouldn’t that help them in diagnosis and treatment?

It seemed unethical, at best, that such a obviously severe risk factor was being suppressed and could, at worst, potentially cost people their lives.

Obviously I did not believe this risk factor was valid but the principal stood, that information from a scientific study should not be ignored, censored or suppressed?

Why were they doing this?

I can only see two conclusions being drawn from the CDC’s action.

Either they felt it was an anomaly, a bizarre coincidence or they suspected what I suspected and wanted it to go away!

The reaction to Anxiety being the number 2 risk factor appeared to be non existent amongst commentators. The fact that a MENTAL condition could pre dispose someone to dying, in hospital, of Covid 19, an AIRBORNE respiratory virus didn’t seem to raise an eyebrow amongst the experts or skeptics.

The explanation in the actual report was along the lines of it being caused by the medication interactions that these anxious people took or that, somehow, it was a result of anxiety being induced after Covid had been contracted.

But this wasn’t the case. These people had a HISTORY of anxiety, they had not ‘contracted’ it in hospital. Just as Obese people did not become obese in hospital, they were obese before.

This study showed that there was a strong correlation between dying in hospital of COVID-19 and having a prior history of anxiety.

As I said, you don’t have to have any medical training to guess that the top risk factors should, logically, be lung conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Pneumonia or other lung conditions such as lung cancer.

But these conditions were way down the league table of risk factors.

But a MENTAL condition was number 2?

That made no sense whatsoever.

And the numbers were striking. This was a massive study of over half a million subjects and Anxious people had a staggering 28% increased chance of death in hospital from Covid 19.

In other words, for every 3 anxious people who went into hospital at that time, only 2 would walk out alive.

So what about Obesity, the number 1 risk factor, and Diabetes number 3.

I had my thoughts and they were controversial.

For Obesity I believed the explanation was a combination of their condition and human psychology on the part of the Doctors.

I did not believe that this virus could identify people over a certain body mass index and that the real reason for their deaths (by ventilator) was how these people were perceived by the doctors.

I believed that the obese were seen, deep down, by the Doctors as somehow having ‘brought it all on themselves’. I’d imagine the slightest exertion would leave them breathless and that this was all the excuse needed to put them at the front of the queue for the ventilator.

I know that is an extremely controversial viewpoint, with no evidence to support that assertion and we’ll probably never know, but I believed it played a part in the Doctors decision making process, even though that would never be voiced out loud.

For Diabetes I’m, again, unsure as to the reason but I would speculate that Diabetes patients, with their numerous health complications, normally make up a large proportion of the hospital population and may have been swept up in the Covid hysteria in the hospitals at that time and slipped onto the conveyer belt heading for the ventilators or simply died of their condition and were then labelled as Covid deaths.

I wasn’t entirely sure about either but I was sure about anxiety and that was enough to question the decision making process of the Doctors at this time.

If the Doctors were capable of believing that someone having a panic attack was actually dying of a respiratory virus, then they were capable of anything.

There were two high profile cases in the UK that were held up as prime examples of Covid infection and the dangers it posed.

One was tragic and the other farcical, to me, but most people took them completely at face value.

but I, knowing what I now knew, wanted to have a closer look.

The two cases were Derek Draper and none other than the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Derek Draper was a political lobbyist but was probably better known as being the husband of television presenter Kate Garroway, a TV personality on Good Morning Britain.

Here was a ,supposedly, severe case of respiratory distress occurring in the home caused by Covid 19. I had not seen a single similar case in the whole time I was working on an Ambulance in the early part 2020 but here was a high profile patient being held up as an unequivocal example of severe Covid occurring in an out of hospital setting.

Once again, as seemed to be common with Covid 19, the details were vague.

I was in the quite unique position of having seen many severe respiratory patients in my career up to that point and, as I said previously, they all followed a similar pattern, severe breathing difficulties at home, emergency treatment on scene and a pre-alert to the hospital resuscitation department to imminently expect to receive a patient with life threatening breathing problems. Time on scene would be the absolute minimum and irrelevant observations ignored whilst concentrating on getting the patient to hospital as quickly as was humanly possible. It would be panic stations for us, the Ambulance crew, and for the patient.

When I looked though, small clues hinted that this had not been the case.

It seemed strange that the details of these cases always seemed hidden when it came to Covid. There appeared to be no clear explanations of the symptoms and observations of these patients. Just vague details like “they had low oxygen levels” or “couldn’t breath” but there were no details of these patient’s observations such as actual pulse oximetry readings, pulse, respiratory rate, blood pressure and, probably most importantly, their past medical history or what, if any, other illness they may have beensuffering from at the time.

It was like these details were not required to be explained by the Doctors to a wider audience.

“It’s Covid alright? Nothing else.That’s all you need to know” was the attitude of the Doctors and everyone else in these cases.

Any other medical details weren’t necessary.

The only reference to the circumstances of Derek Draper being admitted were from his wife, Kate Garroway, in a video that she made for Good Morning Britain explaining Derek’s initial admittance.

That was all I could find but it held valuable clues to what I now suspected had actually occurred.

Firstly I could see that they were both deep believers in the Covid 19 virus.

I then listened to Kate Garroway’s description of the events at home on the day of his admittance.

She had become concerned that Derek was ill and had a “weird feeling”

She asked him “you haven’t got a cough or anything, have you? And I took his temperature and he didn’t have either”

So he didn’t have a cough or a fever but something “weird” was going on.

This appeared to be the first stage of diagnosis by confirmation bias. Lack of a cough or fever was ignored and ‘fishing’ for symptoms would continue until something was found to confirm the obvious suspicion that this was the sinister Covid 19 beginning to take hold of Derek Draper.

She does say that she put the thought out of her mind that it could be COVID-19 because he didn’t have a cough and he didn’t have a fever but it was clear that the COVID-19 seed had been planted in the mind.

It was clear that Derek Draper was feeling the fear also. He started to complain of a headache and a numbness in his right hand and, although no evidence of the symptoms of COVID-19 was stated, or a positive PCR, the implication to both of them was that he had Covid 19.

It was then that he started to complain of feeling breathless which then escalated to him finding it a struggle to breathe.

Here I believe was the first signs of a mounting panic attack. The anxiety of believing he had COVID-19 was causing adrenaline to be released in the brain and this increased the pulse rate which, in turn, increased the respiratory rate.

She then rang her TV Doctor colleague Dr Hilary Jones who apparently performed a lung capacity test over the telephone. I’ve never heard of this and I’m not sure what this involved but didn’t seem to be helping the situation after speaking to Derek on the telephone. He advised that an Ambulance should be called..

The fact that Dr Hilary Jones appeared to be speaking normally to Derek on the telephone indicated Direct Draper could stills speak normally and in full sentences, impossible if he was really having severe respiratory distress.

I don’t think that a doctor advising that you call an ambulance would have done anything to help Derek Draper’s mental state at that point.

She then says “ and the ambulance came, two medics, came lovely girls, women and did a thumb test and said we need to take him to hospital straight away because his oxygen level was very low. Still didn’t have a temperature took his temperature and he didn’t have one.Didn’t have a cough and we sort of helped him downstairs”.

The thumb test she is referring to is a pin prick on the thumb or finger to test the blood droplet for blood glucose and is used to test for diabetes.

If this was an emergency situation this test would have been irrelevant and completely ignored.

The fact that this crew were doing one indicated to me that they had a low sense of urgency in this situation.

The crew then tell Kate Garroway that “we need to take him to hospital straight away because his oxygen level was very low”

How low is not specified but considering oxygen saturations of 90-95% were considered indicative of Covid 19 at this time it wouldn’t be surprising that “very low” was in this range. Remember that oxygen saturations of 90 to 95% would barely be considered noteworthy to an ambulance crew prior to 2020.

She then says, “and we sort of helped him downstairs”.

There is no mention of a carry chair to take him downstairs and it sounds very much like he was able to walk downstairs. Again this would not be possible with a severe respiratory patient as the slightest exertion would exacerbate their breathing rate and feeling of panic.

She then explains how he is put on the Ambulance and they “ put a mask on him to breathe”.

Despite apparently having difficulty breathing he was still able to get his children on the ambulance and tell them not to worry.

Once again, having the time to say goodbye to your children, would not be an option in an emergency situation.

As the Ambulance left, there was no mention of the Ambulance being on blue lights. It’s possible it was, but if it was I’m surprised this was not mentioned as this would convey to the audience the seriousness of the situation.

Apparently, upon arrival at Hospital Derek Draper “went straight into intensive care”.

If it was the intensive care unit then this would not be normal. Usually the ambulance crew would go to the resuscitation department there the patient would be stabilised and, only then, would he or she be transferred to ICU.

She may have been mistaken about the department upon arrival but Derek Draper did eventually end up on the intensive care unit.

Did he and his wife’s fame play any part in the doctors decision to put Derek in the intensive care unit? Was this a high profile case that could be used to convey the seriousness of COVID-19 to the general public? That is pure speculation on my part but having a clear example of the seriousness of COVID-19 would help the doctors cause in dispelling the rumours (present even then) that COVID-19 was no worse than the common cold

So on the one hand we have a patient who has no fever, has no cough, has no apparent positive PCR test, has a vague “low oxygen level”, the circumstances of him going into hospital appear to be of a low urgency to the Ambulance crew, and yet he goes to the intensive care unit?.

It all seemed very odd to me.

His first week in ICU and the circumstances of him being put on a ventilator I’ll put here in full, from the Kate Garroway interview:

“And in that first week. It looked like he was rallying.

You know, the doctors were very positive saying, you know, he was doing less oxygen level, but he was very bad.

I, you know, endlessly looked at some of the texts on his phone. He couldn't really speak to me because of the mask, but I was talking to the doctors and they would put it on speakerphone and he could sort of shout things to me and he was begging me, saying, I can't stand this, I feel like I'm suffocating every second of the day, I can't take it.

Please let them put me in a coma, because there was a debate about that, to rest his lungs.

And I would say, we're not putting you in a coma, because the doctors are saying, no, we've got to wait, because if his lungs can still work, that's better.

And then on the Sunday morning, they rang me up, and it was the doctor said.

We've got him here. We're going to put him into the coma.

And because overnight we think we need to do that.

He can hear you. He's right here.

And he just shouted at me, I love you, but I'm sorry I have to leave you.

And I said, it's only for three or four days and you're going to be fine. And this is good. This is good. because this is what you wanted and allow you to rest.

And he just said, you've saved my life. Because I think he thought I persuaded the doctors to put him in the coma. Obviously I hadn't.

He said, you saved my life. And I don't just mean now, I mean everything, being married to you and the children. You've saved my life. And then I said, I love you, I love you. And the doctor said, he's gone, he's under.”

It actually makes tragic reading that they were so confident in the Doctors, in what they were doing, that it would have been inconceivable to question what they were saying or doing.

But this was disturbing in that I’d never before heard of anyone ASKING the Doctors to be put on a ventilator.

It all symbolised the complete and unquestioning trust that most people had in the medical profession.

The question that the Doctors might have been wrong, never once entered anyones mind.

If it was inconceivable that they could be wrong then you can imagine why my theory, that the doctors had effectively gone insane, was met with hostility, hilarity, contempt and outright derision.

To everyone at that time it seemed, what my mother had said was true, it wasn’t them (the Doctors) who were mentally ill, it was me for thinking it!

Derek Draper was on a ventilator for 98 days and came out of his induced coma in July 2020. It wasn’t until April 2021 that he returned home. He looked a complete wreck to me, barely able to speak and needing a wheelchair even though he was only 55 years old at the time.

He eventually died in January 2024.

I couldn’t help feeling nauseous as the Doctors were patted on the back and praised for their efforts to ‘save’ him.

Here was, in my view, someone who had, like many others, become near hysterical over the dangers of Covid 19.

He had then had a panic attack, which had been misdiagnosed as Covid 19, and from that point was put on the medical conveyer belt heading for the ventilator. By some miracle he had managed to survive that but his body was simply too damaged from the experience, which led to his death soon after.

I had no doubt that this process was going on around the globe with the young, the middle aged and the elderly ending up on a ventilator for an illness that did not exist in reality.

If Derek Draper was a tragedy then Boris Johnson’s ‘near death’ experience was just absurdity.

Boris Johnson near ‘death’s door’

Boris Johnson was the prime minister of the United Kingdom at that time in early 2020. He’d had a positive PCR test on the 27th March 2020.

His condition was said to have deteriorated to the point that he had to be admitted to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital, London on Monday April 6th.

Once again the details were vague, the symptoms were vague, the observations vague and the treatment vague.

There was absolutely no detail to go on other than what the medical doctors and aides around Boris Johnson claimed to be a serious COVID-19 infection.

But after 20 years on the road, seeing literally thousands upon thousand of patients, I could now tell, pretty much just by looking at someone, if they were seriously ill.

And believe me when I say, Boris Johnson was NOT seriously ill.

Looking at him, I would’ve been in two minds as the whether he even needed a Lemsip!

But what did I know?

I, apparently, wasn’t a medical expert and the real medical ‘experts’ around him considered he was so ill, so near to death, that he required immediate admittance to Intensive Care Unit.

It was just laughable.

But once again, no one needs to be medical expert to understand that no one, but no one, WALKS into ICU and then WALKS out 3 days later and is then photographed WALKING the dog the day after.

If you are seriously ill, common sense would tell anyone, that this just does not happen in real life.

If you can walk, then there’s nothing much wrong with you, it really is that simple.

Unfortunately common sense had all but disappeared at this point to be replaced with an unquestioning trust in the ‘experts’.

There appeared to be no skepticism, no cynicism, no questions, nothing.

Looking at the news reports social media and videos at that time no one, it seemed even, even began to hint at the possibility that this was all completely ludicrous.

Even the intensive care doctors raised no objection to Boris Johnson being admitted to their department.

Afterwards, he would go on to say how the NHS had literally ‘saved his life’

Instead of being met with ridicule for the melodramatic nonsense, people appeared to happily accept this obvious distortion of the truth as being a perfectly reasonable assessment of what had happened.

Could any of them, hand on heart, genuinely claim that Boris Johnson was ‘near death’ with Covid?

Obviously he was and maybe I’d got it all wrong. Sitting in bed, drinking tea and reading The Daily Telegraph was quite normal behaviour for someone seriously ill in ICU.

But maybe I was wrong.

For in my research I had found an interview with Boris Johnson when he let slip that in ICU he had had oxygen saturations of “72 or something”.

Here was that most elusive aspect of Covid 19, an actual clinical observation!

Yes, it was only one, in the whole Boris Johnson death scare but beggars can’t be choosers.

No one, not the doctors, not the nurses and none of his aides had thought fit to mention it but here was Boris letting slip a nugget of medical information.

So what can we make of it?

Here was Boris in ICU, hypoxic with oxygen saturations of 72%, a temperature, a positive PCR, already in a bed in ICU and the doctors, apparently, did nothing?

As has been shown before the Doctors had been happily ventilating people at much higher levels, with reports that people with oxygen saturations of 95% had been ventilated but Boris Johnson remained untreated even though he had the very worst symptoms of Covid 19?

There is only one conclusion that I can make from all this.

It was a lie.

If it was a lie, why was he lying?

Probably to emphasise the seriousness of his illness. To convince the public that Covid was real and potentially deadly, but most importantly, it justified his position at that time that the lockdowns and other reactions to Covid where completely necessary.

He just did not have the courage to turn around now and backtrack on all the warnings and government actions that had been taken or go against what all the other Governments were doing at that time, battening down the hatches, in preparation for the COVID-19 onslaught.

So Here was just 2 high profile cases of Covid 19 that fell apart under the mildest scrutiny.

It was the same for any other cases that were publicised or known. Put them under the clinical microscope and the Covid 19 diagnosis collapsed.

No wonder the doctors were keeping these patients under lock and key in the ICU.

I was now certain that there was absolutely no evidence, despite what everyone else believed, to support the existence of Covid 19 as an airborne respiratory virus.

But there was one more card the doctors had up there sleeve that would completely destroy any doubts or questions anyone had about the deadliness of this airborne respiratory virus.

Because there was a real world example, that even the most sceptical couldn’t begin to question.

Here was ultimate proof of the deadliness of Covid that NO ONE could deny.

And that was the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

Coming soon!

Part 4- Seven people die of Covid 19 on the Diamond Princess………..Or did they?