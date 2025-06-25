If the Doctors were ill, what illness were they suffering from?

Although they were apparently battling a new airborne respiratory virus I believe they were themselves suffering from arguably the oldest and most deadly illness known to man.

It’s name?

Mass Psychosis.

What is Mass Psychosis? Simply defined it means a shared delusion or break from reality among a group.

And this group wasn’t just any old group, this was the Doctors, probably the most trusted and revered group in society.

Highly intelligent, well trained, ethical, almost beyond reproach in most people’s minds before 2020.

And the Doctors believed it themselves, super confident in their abilities, to the point of arrogance, they were justifiably at the top of the tree.

And they were homogenous as a group. Go into any ICU or emergency department, in any country and the rules, procedures, treatments equipment and medications would all be the same.

The only difference would be the language.

It was for this reason that this group was ripe for a contagious mind virus to take hold and spread like wildfire, given the right set of circumstances.

Those circumstances became right when the Doctors started using their new weapon in their arsenal to diagnose and identify carriers of this new virus, the PCR.

The term Psychosis is an emotive term conjuring up visions of the Doctors running down the road, ripping off their clothes and barking at the moon.

But this is not how Psychosis works in this context. The Doctors outward demeanour remained unchanged but their reasoning and perception had subtlety changed. This smooth transition from normal behaviour to abnormal behaviour was what convinced people that the Doctors had remained completely normal and rational during Covid when faced with the emergence of this apparently new and deadly virus

And a Mass psychosis outbreak is temporary, it gradually dissipates over time until reason returns. This is what I believed had happened during Covid in 2020, the outbreak lasted about 1 year and had all but gone by mid 2021.

If this was a Mass Psychosis outbreak in the medical profession, then the shared delusion was Covid 19.

That led me to the second stunning realisation,.

Not only had they gone collectively mad, and were killing people in their thousands, but if this was a Psychosis outbreak, they had gone mad over an imaginary illness.

There was no virus.

Covid 19 was a delusion.

The implications were obviously astounding. Not only was the PCR potentially highly inaccurate it was 0% accurate.

Not a single person on earth had died of Covid 19.

All the Doctors, Epidemiologists, virologists, scientists, politicians, media, all the experts were completely wrong.

And all the lockdowns, restrictions, censorship, hospital shutdowns and economic measures and, of course, the forcibly mandated vaccines were all totally unnecessary and completely futile.

There was no drug, no amount of lockdowns and no amount of masks that would work on an imaginary virus.

The Covid Emperor was not wearing any clothes.

I’d always been interested in the stock market and investing and in the course of my reading came across the book “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the madness of Crowds” written in 1841 by Charles Mackay.

His most famous quote was appeared to be eerily prescient in 2020:

He described economic hysterias such as the Tulip Mania and South Sea Bubble. He also described another event in history, the most famous and well known of all Mass Psychosis outbreaks,

The Medieval Witch Trials.

To me the similarities were clear.

The Medieval Witch Trials had started and spread first, throughout the most trusted and revered group in medieval Europe, The Clergy.

The witch hysteria had then spread slowly outward to ‘infect’ the wider population in Europe and North America

In 2020 it was the 21st century equivalent of the medieval clergy, the medical profession, that the outbreak had started in.

It had then spread outward to the politicians, the media and the general population.

The only difference in 2020 was that whilst The Medieval Witch hysteria had taken centuries to crawl across Europe the Covid contagion had spread across the globe at the speed of light, obviously thanks to Social Media and the internet.

The similarities didn’t end there.

In Medieval Europe the ‘proof’ of witchcraft, used as a reference to find those infected by witchcraft was the book ‘Malleus Maleficarum’ (Latin for ‘The Hammer of Witches’).

In 2020 it was the PCR.

The ‘cure’ in medieval Europe was the ducking stool.

If someone died on the ducking stool. It wasn’t because of drowning, it was because they were a witch.

In 2020 the same absurd logic applied, the modern equivalent of the ducking stool had become the ventilator and dying on that machine was due to Covid infection not the effects of high pressure destroying the victims lungs.

Carl Jung had also been aware of the dangers of a Mass Psychosis outbreak classing it as the very worst of human disasters.

He called the phenomenon the ‘Psychic Epidemic’

“Indeed, it is becoming ever more obvious that it is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, not cancer but man himself who is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics, which are infinitely more devastating than the worst of natural catastrophes.”

If you can understand loneliness, then you can understand how I was feeling at that point.

Here I was, a lowly ‘Ambulance Driver’ who may well have worked out what had actually occurred with Covid 19.

I’d sit in my shed, smoking a cigarette (yes, I know!) and mulling over what I believe I had discovered. If true, then it would be nothing more than the utter humiliation and destruction of the reputations and credibility of the Doctors, the scientists, the politicians and the media.

How foolish and stupid would they look after having to admit that all the deaths, all the suffering, all the misery, all the lockdowns and all the economic destruction had all been over an imaginary illness?

But every contradiction, every head scratching aspect of Covid:Sweden, masks, the absence of flu, some countries being devastated whilst others remained untouched, anything that this hypothesis was applied to, seemed to work.

It truly was mind blowing, even more so that I might have been the only one to have worked it all out.

But at this time, in early 2020, they were about to compound their mistake in the most spectacular way, for there was now talk of a ‘cure’ for this illness, a new vaccine.

At this time, I was effectively a social media leper. Whenever I ventured my alternative explanation it was met with universal derision. Even my own mother, sat me down to explain that she thought I was suffering from some mental illness and might want to consider therapy!

If your own mum thinks you’re mentally ill then what hope did I have of convincing anyone else?

When I ventured onto internet forums or Social media I was mercilessly ridiculed by the Covid believers and Covid skeptics alike.

To the skeptics, the question was not whether there was a virus, the only question was its severity and cause.

The cause, in their minds, was a malevolent elite who were trying to either cull the population or take control of our minds in a digital coup.

What incensed the skeptics was that they believed this was a clear case of murder by the Doctors.

I did not believe it was murder though, to me, it was more accurately manslaughter through diminished responsibility on the part of the Doctors.

They were not deliberately killing people but, instead, sincerely believed that they were attempting to ‘cure’ these patients from a horrible new disease.

The problem was that they were temporarily insane at this time and that insanity was distorting their reasoning and perspective.

If my hypothesis was correct then this was not a conspiracy but a spontaneous eruption of madness in the global medical profession, fuelled by a flawed PCR test, that spread outwards to quickly infect everyone else.

But the more I examined what was happening the more the hypothesis made sense. It explained every aspect of Covid and showed there was a rational alternative explanation for all the deaths that had been attributed to Covid 19.

But I also knew that I’d have a very big problem trying to explain this theory. As Mark Twain famously said:

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

The proposition that the Doctors had gone insane, had enacted draconian restrictions, from their faith in a PCR test that wasn’t just inaccurate but completely wrong, all over an imaginary virus seemed (understandably to be fair) completely mad.

But I had one more card up my sleeve, it had happened before!

I’d stumbled over this article, from the New York Times in 2006, and the title of the article said it all “Faith in the quick test led to the epidemic that wasn’t”

The ‘quick test’ the article referred to, was the PCR.

The well known graph of the 2020 Covid death toll, one large peak in early 2020 and then a smaller peak later on in the year now took on a different perspective for myself.

Not only was it a graphical representation of the apparent Covid 19 death toll but also a graphical representation of hysteria in the medical profession.

If the Doctors were suffering from a mass Psychosis outbreak, what were the patients suffering from?

They appeared to be ill with very minor ailments that didn’t warrant a hospital bed or otherwise they were the patients we see everyday with existing chronic or acute illnesses such as Sepsis or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

To my eyes they seemed totally unremarkable and were no different to the thousands of patients I’d seen in the last 20 years.

Their symptoms and observations were unremarkable as well. For example, I had seen lots of patients with low oxygen saturations previously and saturations of 90% (normal being 96-100%) was not noteworthy. A moderate chest infection could easily give saturations of this level but now the Doctors were telling us all this was a ‘classic’ sign of Covid 19 infection and, disturbingly, many people were being ventilated with blood oxygen at these levels, even higher.

I distinctly remember reading of people who were being ventilated with Oxygen saturations of 95%!

The key to it all was that while I would see patients with mild to moderate symptoms the Doctors were viewing them completely differently.

The Doctors, in the grip of Mass Psychosis, wanted and expected to see severe (or potentially severe) Covid patients and severe Covid patients, in spadefuls, was what they saw through THEIR eyes.

Normal patients with normal illnesses with normal symptoms had now become ticking Covid time bombs ready to explode at any moment

At this point let’s not forget the role that the PCR was playing in distorting the Doctors perceptions.

As a thought experiment, If you witnessed a person sitting in a hospital bed, talking and drinking tea and looking normal you would almost certainly think there’s not much wrong with them.

But how would your perception of this person change if I told you they’d tested positive with a PCR for Covid 19?

Then they become slightly sinister. An oblivious carrier of a dormant deadly illness, ready to infect and kill others if allowed outside. Asymptomatic, but that didn’t matter, this was a walking time bomb, to be pitied for not realising what was to come, almost certain suffocation and a horrible death.

And that distortion of reality, fuelled by the PCR, was what, I believed, was occurring in the Doctors minds at that time.

Now let’s think that the person sitting in the bed had a history of Anxiety. They might be worriers, hypochondriacs or just people who, at certain times, just could not control their anxiety and it would manifest as panic attack. They might have seen Doctors or psychiatrists and be medicated to try and control their anxiety.

Whatever the circumstance it must be understood that above all Anxiety is a MENTAL condition. It essentially exists only in the mind. There is no blood test or CAT scan that can detect it.

Now lets imagine that that type of person is sitting in a hospital bed, drinking tea, and the curtains are pulled back.

3 Doctors and 2 nurses in full nuclear biological warfare hazmat suits and respirators enter and tell the patient that unfortunately, the positive PCR test that bought them in in the first place has been confirmed.

“You do have Covid 19, I’m afraid” the Doctors would tell them.

They would then explain, through their N95 mask that, if they are being honest, the prognosis is not good. Basically, you will soon become unwell, start to have breathing difficulties which could then escalate into full blown Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and at that point you’d have to be ventilated as it’s your only hope of survival.

And may God have mercy on your soul.

So what might happen to an anxious patient in this scenario?

Would they question the Doctors on the validity of their diagnosis or the accuracy of the PCR?

No, the Doctors know what they are doing and they fully understand the dangers of this virus which is why they dress in biological warfare suits and respirators when coming anywhere near you.

We can speculate that the patient, when left alone, may well start to feel anxious, that their heart rate starts to go up, that this in turn elevates the respiration rate and that adrenaline, from fear, is released by the brain, again increasing the respiratory rate even more and, in turn, increasing the pulse rate.

Sweating and flushed they realise that it’s started.

Covid 19, lying dormant within them, has started to awake and go to work.

At this point they’d be in full panic, heart rate 100-200 beats per minute, an abnormally high respiratory rate, unable to speak in full sentences and lashing out at anyone who comes close to them.

It’s accepted in medicine that if someone is having a panic attack the Oxygen saturations go up as more oxygen enters the lungs but what was not well understood was what happens AFTER a period of hyperventilation.

It appeared that post hyperventilation the oxygen saturations start to go down and can possibly go down, to what are considered, dangerously low levels.

Levels, in fact, that appear to show severe hypoxia (lack of oxygen in the body)

https://x.com/i/status/1804454700315562086

Now lets suppose the Doctors returned. What would they conclude?

Here they have a patient who has tested positive for Covid 19, had just had, or was having, severe breathing difficulties and, afterwards, appeared dangerously hypoxic but was still able to speak normally but had no fever.

I think they’d conclude, in 2020, that this patient was a Classic Covid ‘Happy Hypoxic’

This positive reinforcement loop, scaring an anxious patient shitless, then watching them descend in to an apparent Covid ARDS episode would then be applied to other similar patients, the doctors supremely confident that what they were witnessing was simply the progression of Covid 19.

If the Doctors were correct, then the next logical step would be the ventilator and almost certain death of a healthy person, albeit with a mental condition, who had simply having a fear induced panic attack.

What the doctors were experiencing was not confirmation of Covid 19 but a severe case of confirmation bias, the most powerful symptom of a group in the clutches of Mass Psychosis outbreak.

Confirmation bias is where the belief in a delusion is constantly reinforced by the brains tendency to only accept evidence that supports the hypothesis (Covid 19) and to disregard the evidence that undermines the hypothesis. Constant positive reinforcement makes the hypothesis become unquestionably self evident.

Anyone who opposes the clear ‘evidence’ must simply be mad and to be ignored for their wilful ignorance.

That was confirmed in 2020 when I tried to communicate my completely contrary belief of Covid 19.

At every internet forum, when I tried to explain my position, I was deemed to be insane, and probably worse these days, a malicious troll.

The fact that I was a frontline paramedic working in the midst of the ‘pandemic’ cut no ice whatsoever.

I was trying to explain that we, in the Ambulance service, were seeing no severe Covid patients, contrary to what the Doctors were saying, that the ICU’s were groaning at the seams with severe Covid patients

The replies were I was either lucky or a liar. Nothing else.

To some on these forums I was so dangerous that they felt the need to cut and paste my comments to send to my professional governing body in the hope that I would be fired from my job.

I was actually a subscriber to The Times at the time and would comment on any news story related to Covid 19 trying to explain that we, in the Ambulance Service were not seeing any serious Covid patients ‘in the wild’ and that the Doctors, in my opinion, were ventilating and killing healthy people having panic attacks.

As you’d expect it wasn’t long before I started to experience the final insult, total censorship.

As befits a troll I would write long comments on various forums, mainly The Times of London, only to see them literally disappear before my eyes in a second or two after pressing the enter button on my keyboard.

I pictured some pink haired intern with multiple piercings and a degree in gender studies, manning the message boards at The Times and with her finger hovering over the delete button every time she saw the name, Paramaniac.

Although comical, it had all happened serious side, could any of this madness have been stopped if everyone’s voice was allowed to be heard?

What reason would I have to come on these forums and, as a frontline Paramedic, claim that I was not seeing any unequivocal serious Covid patients?

There was a very simple explanation apparently. I was a troll.

I remember Tom Whipple The Times science correspondent and medical ‘expert’ once reply to me with words to the effect that, if I was saying I was not seeing any serious Covid patients, then I deserved to be censored.

He’d probably be hearing a completely different story at dinner parties with his hospital Doctor and Consultant friends who would be explaining how horrific Covid actually was.

And pictures like this, of the elite of the medical profession, desperately battling Covid would be all the proof people like him needed.

This was a time when plumbers could spout off to their hearts content over Covid but Paramedics working on the frontline were ruthlessly censored!

The same process would be repeated as I moved from publication to publication. The Times, The Daily mail, Youtube, The Guardian, The Spectator, The Daily telegraph and other internet medical forums the same pattern would repeat.

The posts would be wiped away and replaced with the standard, “this comment goes against our community standards”.

It was clear that my views were so outrageous, so dangerous (that the Doctors were effectively killing their patients whist suffering from group insanity), that the only solution was complete censorship.

To this day you can find articles on the Times website from early 2020 that still show my comments, under the pseudonym Paramaniac, deleted and erased from history.

Obviously trying to explain that the Doctors were ventilating panic attacks did not go down well at that time but then I found a piece of evidence, from the CDC itself no less, that confirmed my suspicions and convinced me that my hypothesis over Covid 19 was correct.

I first saw this CDC study when watching Youtube about Covid 19 (naturally at that time) and one of my subscriptions was to ‘Peak Prosperity’ presented by Dr Chris Martenson. His video was about who died from Covid 19 in hospital during 2020 from a newly published study conducted by the CDC.

Here was the proof, I believed, that vindicated my belief that the Doctors were ventilating (and killing) patients having panic attacks in the tragically mistaken belief that they were witnessing severe Covid 19 infection.

The ‘Happy Hypoxics’ were not a unique bizarre subset of Covid patients experiencing the worst symptoms of Covid 19 infection but simply panic or anxiety attacks manifested as hyperventilation.

To say I was stunned would be an understatement. And when the numbers were analysed it got even worse.

This was not some study of a small dataset but a CDC study of over half a million people hospitalised with Covid 19 in 2020.

It was designed to find the co morbidities that put people at the highest risk of death, in hospital, from Covid 19

Before going on, it’s important to note that someone does not have to be medically trained to make a good guess at what might be the biggest risk factor from an airborne respiratory virus,

Existing lung conditions such as COPD, Emphysema, Asthma, Lung cancer etc. should all be at the top of the list, presumably, as being susceptible to an airborne respiratory virus.

But the top 3 highest risk factors did not show this.

Bizarrely the number 1 risk factor for death was Obesity.

Number 3 was Diabetes.

But what made me nearly fall of my chair was the number 2 risk factor with a staggering 28% chance of dying in hospital if you suffered from this illness.

What was this ‘illness’?

Unbelievably it was………………ANXIETY.

Part 3 coming soon!