Paramaniac

Corona Studies
Jun 26

I've always felt it was more than 'just' mass psychosis. That it was something deeper and more profound. Rupert Sheldrake's theory of morphic resonance comes close to explaining why and how 'covid' became so real to so many so very quickly. Sheldrake's theory mirrors knowledge that's been around for millennia, especially among shamans and sorcerers.

Unfortunately it seems Sheldrake has fallen for the covid narrative which is ironic. But he may come round ....

Today we have social engineers, global think tanks and the corporate mass media and I think they understand it too. They are the modern sorcerers, playing with our consciousness, while simultaneously teaching us a materialist world view so we don't realise our true potential as conscious co-creators of reality.

If this makes no sense I've presented my case in a video ...

https://odysee.com/@CoronaStudies:3/CS-Cosmic-Dogma:e

Renee Green ✅
Jun 26

Early on in COVID, ventilators were going to save everyone’s life, until it became obvious that nearly everyone who was put on a ventilator died. It was actually a miracle when someone survived a ventilator. Of course, when a person died after being placed onto a ventilator, it was not the ventilator that killed them, it was COVID. As noted, there are no ICD codes for human error or dangerous harmful protocols.

https://www.farsideoffringe.ca/p/twitter-used-to-sell-devices-and?r=paf6o&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

