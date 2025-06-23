Paramaniac

Yes, this is a plausible narrative I've seen in several places.

I have also heard that the drugs they used to treat the patients, and to stop them fighting the ventilators, are all known immunosuppressants, with a few even known to cause respiratory infections.

So it's entirely possible that many really did die from pneumonia, and not just kidney failure or opiate intoxication.

However, a person I know did suffer from a slightly worse than normal flu a month before they announced the pandemic. So I believe there really was a virus, just that it wasn't particularly bad or novel.

I didn't get sick at all, and I never took the vaccine. Because I didn't believe it was safe or necessary.

So, I'm not convinced there was a need for any response, let alone lockdowns and medical cargo cults, even should there be a new virus.

This is really good. I love that you're sharing your paramedic's perspective. This does sound like a feasible explanation -- much more feasible than the dominant narrative.

