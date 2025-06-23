Why do people PRETEND to have Epileptic seizures?

In my 25 years as a Paramedic this question has always intrigued me.

Epileptic seizures are relatively rare but still, of all the calls we attend as a seizure, I’d say at least 50% are people pretending to have a seizure.

I don’t want to analyse the motivation behind this behaviour here but just make people aware that this phenomenon exists. So (relatively) common is this behaviour that Doctors have even given it a medical name, the Pseudo Seizure.

To legitimise it even more, and stop the ‘stigma’ of the word Pseudo, the new woke Doctors have recently changed the name to the much more palatable Functional Neurological Disorder or FND.

Today these ‘patients’ will have laminated cards to inform anyone witnessing them having a ‘seizure’ of how they should behave towards them and that they must be provided with the dignity and respect that their condition apparently deserves.

FND medical alert card

But what on earth have Pseudo seizures got to do with Covid 19?

A thought experiment might make it clearer.

Let’s suppose you are at a train station Platform with many other passengers waiting for a train. Suddenly a middle aged woman falls to the ground and appears to start violently convulsing on the floor. Her eyes roll in her head and saliva runs down her face. The crowd do all they can to help and multiple calls are made to the Ambulance Service to attend this lady who’s obviously having an epileptic seizure on the platform.

I and my crew mate arrive, on blue lights, and rush to the lady.

With the crowd gathered around there are multiple cries to ‘do something!’, to ‘hurry up’ and ‘for gods sake help her’.

After a few moments, and with her still convulsing, I stand up, turn to the crowd and say:

“Don’t worry, it’s fine she’s just pretending to have a seizure”

What do we think would happen to me?

At the very least I’d probably be chased down the platform by the angry mob incensed by my incompetence and lack of empathy. At the worst I’d probably be attacked by the crowd outraged that I could make this statement.

But I know this woman is having a pseudo seizure.

Maybe she’s a ‘regular’ caller or we see the subtle signs that differentiate between a real seizure and a pseudo seizure. Whatever we think though there is no way in hell we are going to let the baying mob behind us know what we know if we want to get out of this situation alive.

So, in realty, we’d do all the things expected of us, put on oxygen, put ECG monitoring leads on, maybe even get out the cannulation kit as if ready to cannulate but it’s all show to please the crowd.

Then we’d lift her onto our trolley bed and disappear into the back of the Ambulance. The crowd would then disperse, satisfied that the patient had been treated correctly by the crew and they could then go home to their wives and husbands and explain how they’d witnessed some poor lady have a violent seizure on the platform today.

Everyone would be happy.

Here lies the problem though.

What I am about to explain in the following articles is the metaphorical equivalent of having to turn to the (global) crowd of Covid believers and explain that Covid 19 was simply the viral equivalent of the pseudo seizure.

It wasn’t a pandemic, it was a pseudo pandemic.

The pseudo seizure also demonstrates a fact about medicine that most people fail to understand. The belief is that medicine is 100% science.

But it’s not.

In my experience it’s actually 50% science and 50% human psychology. That’s why we have the placebo effect and psychosomatic illness, unique to most other areas of science. And, of course, the Pseudo seizure.

And it’s this human psychology aspect that has been ignored when we consider Covid 19, how essentially psychosomatic illness can distort our perception of who is really ill and who is not.

How do I know that someone is having a pseudo seizure? The simple answer is experience and practise. I’ve seen so many people having genuine epileptic seizures and so many people having pseudo seizures that I can now, pretty much, tell the difference, just by looking at them.

And the same goes for serious respiratory patients. Because the respiratory equivalent of the Pseudo seizure is the panic attack or hyperventilation.

As with the pseudo seizure a patient experiencing a panic attack with severe hyperventilation can appear very similar to someone genuinely having a serious respiratory illness.

The importance of panic attacks and Covid 19 I will explain later.

In early 2020 I, like everyone else, was watching the news about the new respiratory virus that had started in China and was quickly spreading across the globe. It was called Covid 19 and appeared to be severe and deadly.

Hospitals in Asia were dealing with this new virus and it seemed to be spreading outwards, as would be expected by an airborne respiratory virus.

I particularly remembered the news reports from Italy where the Doctors were apparently working around the clock to deal with this new influx of patients who had contracted Covid 19.

I was rather more interested than most in these patients, the signs and symptoms and, most importantly, how deadly it was because I was a frontline Paramedic in the UK, and had been for the last 20 years up until 2020.

Obviously this new respiratory virus appeared alarming and I had no reason to doubt the words of the Doctors in these foreign hospitals as they battled against this new pathogen.

It was at this point that we started to hear of the PCR test that was confirming the extent of this virus, ultimate proof, if any were needed, that Covid 19 was real, and deadly.

Covid appeared to affect anyone, at any age but, logically, was hitting the most vulnerable, the elderly, the hardest.

As I watched the news reports and concentrated particularly on reports of individual patients, their symptoms, the circumstances of their hospital admission and any other information I could gather, I started to feel the first rumblings of unease.

The progression of this illness didn’t seem to fit what I had seen with severe respiratory patients in the last 20 years.

In my experience, be the underlying respiratory problem Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Sepsis, Lung Cancer, Asthma, bacterial respiratory infections or any of the many illnesses that can affect the respiratory system, the pattern of progression was always exactly the same.

The patient would first experience respiratory problems in the home, or care home or any other out of hospital location and an Emergency Ambulance would be called. On arrival it would be immediately apparent that the patient was in extreme distress, a substantially elevated respiratory rate to the point that they would be unable to speak except the odd panicked bark of “yes” or “no” but even this would appear to increase their distress.

This extreme agitation and obviously severe respiratory distress would bring them to the edge of panic and they would lash out in anger if an attempt was made to move them or pull off chair straps and the oxygen mask which they felt were restricting their breathing.

Some would have obvious cyanosis or a blue tinge to their lips as the respiratory system became overwhelmed.

Any monitoring that could be put on, such as an Oxygen Saturation finger probe, an ECG or a blood pressure cuff would all show alarmingly deranged readings. Heart rates up to 200 beats per minute (normal reading 60-80 BPM), high or low blood pressure, and most importantly in this context, oxygen saturations could be dangerously low, readings of 50%, or even lower, would show on the finger probe.

For a normal person oxygen saturations of 96-100% would be the norm but it was not uncommon to see oxygen saturations of, say, 85-90%, in a person with a chest infection or Emphysema but without any obvious breathing problems.

Back to the life threatening respiratory patient who would be transferred to the Ambulance in a carry chair or stretcher and an attempt to stabilise their breathing would be undertaken. As I said previously if they didn’t rip it off, an oxygen mask connected to high flow oxygen, 15 litres per minute would be the first intervention, and if tolerated, a Salbutamol (a respiratory dilator medication) nebuliser would then be used. If these did not work then a last resort would be to physically hold the persons head against the stretcher headrest while using a bag, valve, mask to push oxygen into their lungs on the journey into hospital.

Obviously these patients have life threatening breathing problems and transport into hospital, as fast as is humanly possible, is the top priority.

A radio call, by either the driver or attendant, would be used to alert the Doctors at the hospital to be ready and prepared for the imminent arrival of a severe respiratory patient. After the drive I, using blue lights and sirens, the patient would be ‘handed over’ to the doctors and moved from stretcher to bed in the resuscitation department (only used for the most severely ill patients) and, with a huge sigh of relief from us, the doctors would take over.

The procedure then would be to basically sedate the patient and maintain their airway by intubation, where a plastic breathing tube is inserted in the airway for the anaesthetist to be able to manage the work of breathing.

Once stabilised, the patient would be transferred to ITU and if their breathing couldn’t be stabilised then they may have to go onto a mechanical ventilator.

As I said this was the same type of scenario for any severe respiratory patient I had seen in my time up to 2020, the numbers probably up to 100 patients in my estimation.

What made me curious about Covid 19, if what I’d seen was correct, was that these patients seemed to not follow this pattern.

They appeared to come to hospital with mild symptoms, be admitted and then at some point after admission would suffer some sort of respiratory problem, be put on a ventilator and, invariably, die.

The questions started to build in my mind. If they had mild symptoms on arrival, why were they being admitted? Why did the symptoms never seem to start in an out of hospital location but always seem to erupt when in the hospital?

Why did all the patients seem so well and yet would learn they later died on a ventilator in the hospital?

The vast majority of the patients didn’t appear to need a hospital bed or supplemental oxygen and appeared to be able to speak normally and in full sentences.

Like this Mexican Nurse, 28, who died on a ventilator the next day.

The explanations didn’t add up. This was a ‘new’ virus with a new set of symptoms and a ‘new’ progression and presentation.

If that was the case why were all the symptoms pointing to this virus being almost exactly the same as many existing illnesses, mainly the common cold or Pneumonia?

If true then why weren’t these people experiencing severe symptoms in the home and calling an Emergency Ambulance. It just didn’t make sense to me.

This was quickly confirmed by my own experience on an Emergency Ambulance. We’d been warned of the expected influx of Covid 19 patients and had prepared for the onslaught but when it came there was………..nothing.

There appeared to be no patients calling us with respiratory problems for this virus.

In fact early 2020 became the quietest period we had experienced in the last 20 years. I don’t know what it’s like in other countries but for the UK Ambulance Service the calls to 999 are literally incessant, 24/7, 52 weeks a year.

But now, the flood of calls had, overnight, became a trickle. It was clear that the warnings about using the NHS unnecessarily at this time had had an effect but it didn’t explain why there were no severe Covid patients.

Yes, we would attend a few who had extremely mild symptoms and had only called because they had a positive LFT or a positive PCR but they were by no means needing of an Ambulance or any other medical care.

A Lemsip would have probably been the best treatment!

Another curious aspect, now apparently forgotten, was that in early 2020 a persistent cough was touted as the sure sign of Covid 19 infection and we did have (again mild) patients who would appear to cough uncontrollably as if emphasising the seriousness of their condition but the cynic in me strongly suspected this was a purely psychosomatic symptom, confirmed when the coughing stopped when they were distracted (An old medical trick to test whether the symptoms are real).

This ‘Covid cough’ seemed to gradually dissipate over the following weeks to be replaced by the next ‘classic’ symptom of Covid, the loss of taste and smell.

The paradox in my mind was that the Hospital ICU units and emergency departments were, apparently, groaning at the seams with serious Covid patients but we, as a 999 service, were seeing nothing.

The demand was there, according to the doctors, but how were they being supplied because it wasn’t by us?

Whenever I brought up the subject, on internet comment forums, that we were not seeing any serious Covid patients the answer was always the same. I was either lucky or I was a liar.

But the statistics backed up what I was saying, calls to the Ambulance had plummeted along with A&E attendances in early 2020 to the point were we would spend most of our day or night watching TV and eating the food local restaurants had kindly brought over for the crews.

Yes there were crews (usually young and inexperienced) who would breathlessly report in the crew room about the serious Covid patient they had just taken in but their stories would break down under the mildest scrutiny.

Patients with Sepsis, COPD or even Heart attacks were being labelled as Covid patients, patients who a few weeks before had exactly the same symptoms and nobody would have batted an eyelid about had now, apparently, become severe Covid patients?

The difference was the PCR.

Everyone was utterly convinced that this PCR test was incredibly accurate but I was starting to doubt its accuracy to the point that it was possible that this test was not just inaccurate but completely wrong.

This test seemed to have unleashed some sort of madness in clinicians that meant the rules had gone out of the window, any previous experience forgotten and diagnosis of these ‘new’ patients was relying on confirmation bias alone.

It was at this time that I watched the viral video of Dr Cameron Kyle Sidell explaining how he and his colleagues in New York hospitals were seeing the most severe Covid patients, those with symptoms that were being labelled ‘The Happy Hypoxics’.

These patients would have severe hypoxia with dangerously low Oxygen saturations but still able to walk and talk normally.

But the difference was, for Dr Sidell, there was no fever present.

Dr Cameron Kyle Sidell likened it to high altitude sickness as if these patients had been “dropped on the top of Mount Everest”.

This bizarre phenomenon, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) (at some point) coupled with dangerously low blood oxygen levels (to the point of Hypoxia) but still being able to walk and talk normally led the Doctors to name these patients, displaying the most severe manifestation of Covid 19, as the ‘Happy Hypoxics’.

But I had another theory, based on my experience and all that I’d seen and heard up to this point, that there was a far more mundane ‘illness’ that could replicate these symptoms and explain what these Doctors were actually seeing.

I now strongly suspected that a lot of these patients were experiencing another type of breathing issue, one that I had seen many, many times before.

An Anxiety attack or Panic attack.

And nobody needs to be medically trained to understand the primary symptom of an anxiety attack:

Hyperventilation!

If I was correct then the Doctors were misdiagnosing Panic attacks (Hyperventilation) in the tragically mistaken belief they were witnessing Severe Covid 19, putting these people on ventilators and killing them.

Obviously the very first question people will ask is why were the Doctors were killing people with panic attacks?

Surely they have enough experience and knowledge to know the difference between the two?

My answer would be yes, I totally agree, in normal times Doctors WOULD know the difference.

But early 2020 was NOT a normal time.

From all I was hearing and seeing of Covid 19 I was starting to have severe reservations about what was actually happening in the hospitals.

Mildly ill patients, patients with existing conditions or those with no obvious illness were being misdiagnosed by the Doctors as victims of this new virus and were dying, in large numbers, in the hospitals, by ventilation.

And all this is why when I saw the first apparent Covid patients on TV, on the internet and in the back of my Ambulance, my alarm bells started to ring.

And ring loudly.

I strongly suspected that, instead of seeing patients in the grip of a new and deadly virus, I was seeing unremarkable patients with unremarkable symptoms being misdiagnosed by the Doctors into becoming serious Covid 19 patients.

To my alarm, instead of being treated normally these otherwise perfectly healthy people were being put on ventilators and dying in alarming numbers.

if I was correct in my assumption It was complete madness to me on the part of the Doctors.

And here’s the stunning realisation I had, very early on in 2020, after seeing all this:

It WASN'T the patients who were ill

It was the DOCTORS who were ill

Please see Part 2- The REAL illness in 2020