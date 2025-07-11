Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind.
Part 3 - Panic attacks, Hyperventilation and the Covid ‘Happy Hypoxics’
22 hrs ago
•
Paramaniac
10
Share this post
Paramaniac
The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
June 2025
The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind.
Part 2- The REAL illness in 2020
Jun 25
•
Paramaniac
69
Share this post
Paramaniac
The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
49
The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind
Part 1- “In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king”
Jun 23
•
Paramaniac
123
Share this post
Paramaniac
The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
143
© 2025 Paramaniac
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts