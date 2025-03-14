Paramaniac

Paramaniac

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

As a Paramedic in the UK for 25 years I will explain, in a series of articles, why Covid 19 was an imaginary illness.

Yes, you read it right, an imaginary illness that killed 0 (zero) people across the world! I will explain how and why the people that DID die, did not die of a virus but, in fact, died at the hands of the Doctors (either directly or indirectly).

After that I will give an insiders view of the rotten modern medical system with insights and advice that could, quite literally, save your life.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Paramaniac

The ONLY person on planet earth to diagnose Covid 19 correctly, and on day one. You will laugh, you will cry, you will put your fingers in your ears and chant "La La La La" but it's all futile because the truth about Covid 19 is finally here.

People

Paramaniac

@paramaniac
Paramaniac's avatar
UK Healthcare 25 years
© 2025 Paramaniac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture